First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Buys Hanesbrands Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Vontier Corp, Sells Ansys Inc, AbbVie Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company First Citizens Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Hanesbrands Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Vontier Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells Ansys Inc, AbbVie Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Equinix Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co owns 387 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



HBI, VNT, ADSK, EPAM, PINS, SHOP, ALGN, OFC, WRI, PDCE, MIDD, IBKR, SFM, KHC, AM, CBT, BIG, ARWR, IJS, PSX, KAR, CENTA, PRG, WAFD, FUL, ADI, ACLS, CATY, CPF, PLCE, FIX, CORT, EQR, SWK, NSIT, MU, MLI, NWN, DORM, SO, STMP, Added Positions: IWY, IWX, PM, DGX, MO, DIS, EXR, MDLZ, NI, CMG, AAPL, VRSN, AGG, AJG, CTAS, PWR, UNM, MA, LYV, MAA, OKE, HD, JNPR, KIM, WYNN, PODD, IVV, IWF, MUB, CB, ASML, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, ARW, CME, C, CPRT, CCI, D, DUK, HAE, HON, ISRG, NATI, NKTR, PAYX, OLED, VZ, ANTM, V, PEB, NET, SPY, ALXN, AEE, AEP, WTRG, CBRE, CSX, CVS, HLX, CAH, FIS, CTXS, DTE, DHR, DRI, DE, EW, EA, ENB, FDX, FITB, FISV, HELE, HT, HIW, IBM, ITW, INTU, JCOM, JCI, LSTR, MAN, MKTX, MRK, NWBI, OGE, QCOM, SBUX, VRTX, WM, XEL, TEL, IVR, BRX, TDOC, PYPL, TTD, ACWX, HEFA, IWB, LQD, VNQ, VTI,

VTWO, GVI, IWR, IJR, ANSS, COST, ABBV, IEMG, FB, IEFA, IWD, LULU, CMCSA, UPS, EMN, FCX, RF, EFA, IJH, TFC, BAX, CSCO, IDXX, MGM, MSFT, RSG, TMO, WFC, BMY, ETN, FCNCA, GPN, KMB, LRCX, NLSN, BAC, BA, XOM, GOOGL, INTC, ROKU, IAC, CVX, JPM, MPWR, UNH, IWM, IWP, IWS, SCZ, ALL, AIT, AMAT, CAT, CLX, EMR, HIG, NEM, NSC, PFE, RDS.A, CKH, SNV, RTX, UFPI, MPC, ACHC, ZTS, DIA, IEUR, IVE, IVW, IWV, MDY, VEA, VNQI, AGCO, ALE, ABT, AYI, NSP, AEIS, AMD, AMED, TVTY, AMT, AME, AMGN, ANGO, BK, BLK, SAM, BYD, BRO, BC, CACI, ELY, CPB, CSL, CIEN, CHCO, CLF, CBSH, LLY, EME, ETH, NEE, FICO, FBP, FCF, FLO, GATX, GNTX, THG, HPQ, HUM, BCOR, JBL, LAMR, LII, LAD, LMT, LOW, LDL, MDC, MKSI, MXIM, MCD, MPW, NFLX, NDSN, NOC, NUE, ODFL, ORI, OLN, PNFP, PII, PB, RPM, RBC, RS, SAIA, CRM, XPO, SCI, STLD, TCF, TXN, TOL, UGI, UMPQ, UNF, VLO, WSM, GTLS, DAL, TTGT, MASI, ENSG, GNRC, SPSC, SBRA, CZR, PRAH, UE, SEDG, CABO, IIPR, DT, BND, DBJP, DVY, EEM, EPP, IJK, QQQ, VB, VO, VWO, XOP, XPH, Sold Out: EQIX, BIV, VTIP, PULS, HYG, OHI, TRMB, RGA, Y, AZD, EMLC, EMB, ACWI, BJ, KNSL, ROP, RMBS, LPSN, NPO, CYTK,

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 3,100,823 shares, 21.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54% iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 5,046,672 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 109,627 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 760,819 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 281,874 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83%

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 224,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 99,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $297.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $431.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1222.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 611.62%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 44,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 61.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 59.50%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $189.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 311.12%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 73.97%. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 146,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 100,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.