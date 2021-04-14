Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc Buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Sells EnLink Midstream LLC

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, sells EnLink Midstream LLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 858,896 shares, 21.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 2,349,300 shares, 20.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (SUN) - 390,000 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio.
- Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 241,931 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio.
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 404,761 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.
