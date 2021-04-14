>
Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc Buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Sells EnLink Midstream LLC

April 14, 2021 | About: BEPC -1.56%

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, sells EnLink Midstream LLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 858,896 shares, 21.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80%
  2. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 2,349,300 shares, 20.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  3. Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (SUN) - 390,000 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio.
  4. Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 241,931 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio.
  5. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 404,761 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.



