Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Paychex Inc, TJX Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Deere, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Paychex Inc, TJX Inc, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co owns 246 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 518,459 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 229,633 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) - 997,595 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 557,873 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,195 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $342.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $233.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1115.40%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $177.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 83,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 931.54%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 196,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 108.43%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $221.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Deere & Co by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $381.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 84.79%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.449900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.