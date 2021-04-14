White Bay Pt Llc Buys GameStop Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Qualcomm Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Blackstone Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company White Bay Pt Llc (Current Portfolio) buys GameStop Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Bank of America Corp, Cigna Corp, sells Qualcomm Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Blackstone Group Inc, Tiffany, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Bay Pt Llc. As of 2021Q1, White Bay Pt Llc owns 507 stocks with a total value of $860 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GME, CI, QQQ, ADBE, ROIC, FB, FUTU, IAC, RIO, LUMN, TMUS, BABA, AZN, TWLO, TAK, PYPL, COUP, BILI, ABNB, BIDU, TLRY, WPC, VALE, USB, SHOP, PS, CCI, TM, MPLX, VEEV, CRWD, AMZN, SNAP, KSS, INTU, CBOE, NOW, DM, CAH, JCI, AAL, TTD, SPOT, BHP, SEDG, LITE, IYR, APD, MELI, ATUS, CCIV, AMD, OLN, PBI, TECH, PSX, FIVN, HUBS, APPN, NET, SPY, ADI, CDNS, CPB, COHR, GOOGL, LMNX, MAC, ORCL, STX, FANG, SBSW, GSAH, BTWN, BIG, BXP, DVN, DPZ, FNF, HIG, LII, UBA, LEN.B, TWO, LC, QSR, TEAM, SE, INSP, DASH, AEO, APPS, APTS, BOX, OKTA, STNE, ZI, BIGC, RBAC, IVR, WMC, SOS,

NXPI, DIA, BAC, AVGO, GS, C, MO, HYG, MRK, PDD, KMB, BND, NUE, XLE, MDB, AGNC, TGT, JNJ, KHC, DAL, VCIT, MS, AXP, EPD, NLY, BLK, DIS, VCSH, ETN, CC, BP, DFS, SNOW, IBM, WHR, PXD, MRVL, CCL, ET, MMM, CIM, RTX, TSN, LOW, HPQ, DISH, Reduced Positions: QCOM, BX, EFA, UNIT, CSCO, AAPL, FDX, KO, ABBV, HD, XLF, MSFT, T, BMY, HBAN, SBUX, NEM, EEM, XLP, EMB, IWM, TSM, BA, EBAY, TXN, MDT, GILD, MCD, MPC, WMT, LRCX, SWKS, ANGL, GLW, XLV, CNQ, JPM, MA, WFC, UPS, COST, HON, PM, CME, TLT, XOM, IIPR, AMGN, PFE, UNH, WBA, GSK, DOW, LEN, IVZ, XLI, CLX, DE, VIAC, CAT, LMT, KRE, CVX, PCG, PRU, LYB, SPG, BGS, XLNX, MAR, ENB, CVS, WORK, VCLT, PG, ETSY, KMI, STWD, STLD, NYMT, BG, BTI, ARE, NRZ, HII, SYY, RWT, OKE, INTC, NEE, STZ,

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 11,805 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 8,812 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 600 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 4,228 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 364,400 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.14%

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $166.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 96,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $249.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $512.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $304.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 2520.00%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $201.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 39,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 454.05%. The purchase prices were between $298.63 and $331.66, with an estimated average price of $314.78. The stock is now traded at around $338.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 535.35%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 136,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 71.87%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $484.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 153.09%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $342.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 322.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 67,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.