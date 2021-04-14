Charles River Laboratories International Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $311.655 per share and the market cap of $15.6 billion, Charles River Laboratories International stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Charles River Laboratories International is shown in the chart below.

Because Charles River Laboratories International is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 14.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 10.24% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Charles River Laboratories International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Charles River Laboratories International's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Charles River Laboratories International over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Charles River Laboratories International has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.9 billion and earnings of $7.2 a share. Its operating margin is 14.80%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, the profitability of Charles River Laboratories International is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Charles River Laboratories International over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Charles River Laboratories International is 14.7%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 17.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Charles River Laboratories International's return on invested capital is 7.70, and its cost of capital is 8.25. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Charles River Laboratories International is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Charles River Laboratories International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

