Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC Buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Investment company Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC owns 269 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDY, IJT, IJJ, IVZ, TPR, SIVB, DISCA, VIAC, ALB, GLD, RTX, ACC, GOSS, HRTX, IJR, DVN, FISV, ESGU, CCIV, AKRO, HOOK, PAAS, FIXX, HEXO, IRTC, JAGX, ARCT, PTE, STON, VTRS,

MDY, IJT, IJJ, IVZ, TPR, SIVB, DISCA, VIAC, ALB, GLD, RTX, ACC, GOSS, HRTX, IJR, DVN, FISV, ESGU, CCIV, AKRO, HOOK, PAAS, FIXX, HEXO, IRTC, JAGX, ARCT, PTE, STON, VTRS, Added Positions: IJS, NEE, HYG, MO, ARCC, LB, REGI, FCX, EPD, CVX, JNJ, T, TSLA, OCSL, MSFT, XLE, BUI, MPC, KMI, PDM, FOF, EOI, PHK, WHR, O, PFE, PEP, MMP, GILD, GIS, KO, CVS, NLY,

IJS, NEE, HYG, MO, ARCC, LB, REGI, FCX, EPD, CVX, JNJ, T, TSLA, OCSL, MSFT, XLE, BUI, MPC, KMI, PDM, FOF, EOI, PHK, WHR, O, PFE, PEP, MMP, GILD, GIS, KO, CVS, NLY, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IWM, LQD, QCOM, DNN, BIL, OUSA, PFG, GOLD, TWTR, FB, INTC, F, DD, CNP, HTA, NXST, DIA,

QQQ, IWM, LQD, QCOM, DNN, BIL, OUSA, PFG, GOLD, TWTR, FB, INTC, F, DD, CNP, HTA, NXST, DIA, Sold Out: IJK, EEM, IYM, IVW, SSO, AGG, BND, ALGN, PWR, FDX, GPS, TQQQ, SLB, TWI, FCEL, OCSI, FSLR, LYV, CUZ, BIDU, MIDU, DEA, TNA, IYF, XLF, LYFT, 74HA, CLXT, 3V8, APLE, WPX, VIA, ET, OKE, CLCT, AMWD,

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 68,965 shares, 15.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.11% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 31,449 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 148,540 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 618816.67% ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 116,429 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 146,264 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $489.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.68%. The holding were 31,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $130.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.63%. The holding were 116,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.61%. The holding were 146,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $507.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 618816.67%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.67%. The holding were 148,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 463.77%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.874000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 10,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.11%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.457200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 99.91%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -12.99%. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC still held 37 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 99.14%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC still held 73 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 50.95%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC still held 1,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Denison Mines Corp by 99.53%. The sale prices were between $0.64 and $1.51, with an estimated average price of $0.97. The stock is now traded at around $1.087700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC still held 1,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 42.56%. The sale prices were between $36.96 and $40.23, with an estimated average price of $38.38. The stock is now traded at around $40.849900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC still held 1,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 82.36%. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC still held 203 shares as of 2021-03-31.