Blossom Wealth Management Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Investment company Blossom Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Starbucks Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blossom Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Blossom Wealth Management owns 19 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMZN, IVE, VIG, SBUX, DIS, AMT, HD, BAC, AMRN,

AMZN, IVE, VIG, SBUX, DIS, AMT, HD, BAC, AMRN, Added Positions: BSCL, AAPL, IAGG, SCHF, SCHB, SCHZ, SCHA, MSFT, SCHE,

BSCL, AAPL, IAGG, SCHF, SCHB, SCHZ, SCHA, MSFT, SCHE, Reduced Positions: SCHO,

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 9,691 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 273 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 14,146 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.91% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 19,156 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.80% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 13,887 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3335.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.82%. The holding were 273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 2,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $150.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 2,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $188.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $241.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.97%. The purchase prices were between $21.11 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 28,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 57.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 5,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 98.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 8,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.80%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 19,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 9,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 14,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.