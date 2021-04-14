>
Articles 

guardian investment management Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PepsiCo Inc, FireEye Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

April 14, 2021 | About: PEP -0.56% BK +0.54% BRK.B +0.23% FEYE -0.87% SLB +4.65% BRK.A +0% FCX +7.76% DD +0.37% WBT -0.06%

San Francisco,ca., CA, based Investment company guardian investment management (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PepsiCo Inc, FireEye Inc, Schlumberger, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, guardian investment management. As of 2021Q1, guardian investment management owns 55 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of guardian investment management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of guardian investment management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,841 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.85%
  2. Intel Corp (INTC) - 111,909 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 131,972 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 155,029 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
  5. AT&T Inc (T) - 190,163 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

guardian investment management initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 12,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

guardian investment management initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

guardian investment management initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

guardian investment management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

guardian investment management added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $15.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of guardian investment management. Also check out:

