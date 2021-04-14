Autus Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Baxter International Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Linde PLC

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Autus Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Baxter International Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Linde PLC, Schlumberger, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Autus Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Autus Asset Management, LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $847 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



DE, CSCO, MCD, SCHW, LLY, GILD, KMB, MFC, MRK, WEC, IEMG, IWR, XLF, SCI, WMT, MINT, Added Positions: VCIT, UNH, VCSH, HYG, VEA, VB, EMB, VWO, VOO, PFF, TTC, CVX, IGSB, ACN, TIP, VZ, HON, MBB, VO, SSNC, BKNG, VIGI, XYL, CRM, BRK.B, ITW, ROP, NEE, MTN, ECL, DCI, INTU, ADBE, COST, TJX, DIS, VTI, HRL, EW, CL, ZTS, MNST, PG, STZ, AMZN, SHW, VEU, FDX, MKC, JPM, MSFT, HD, GOOG, INTC, ABT, AMT, VNQ, AAPL, BLK, MA, ABBV, MASI, ABMD, BSV, IVV, BND, NKE, KO, SYK, JNJ, VT, PEP, VIG, SBUX, VDC, EFV, V, SPY, PGX, IWS, ESGE, ROL, VIS, NVO, LMT, GLD,

BAX, GD, NVDA, EMR, SLB, PNQI, EL, ITOT, ED, CMCSA, VFH, CLX, IWF, VCR, BDX, GIS, GOOGL, VOX, AGG, IWO, VYM, IWN, IWP, SUB, VAW, VGT, VHT, MMM, IWM, IJH, FSLR, TROW, ORCL, LHX, XOM, XRAY, CMI, CSX, BHP, AXP, Sold Out: LIN, USMV, VDE,

For the details of Autus Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/autus+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 231,008 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 609,781 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.14% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 307,570 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 201,008 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 407,654 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.230500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $183.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.220100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $93.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.568700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 307,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 248.12%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $377.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 191,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 87,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $104.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 81,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Toro Co by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99. The stock is now traded at around $104.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34.