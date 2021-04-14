>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Dfpg Investments, Inc. Buys Surgalign Holdings Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Ross Stores Inc, Sells Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc

April 14, 2021 | About: SRGA -1.83% GLD -0.48% AVYA +1.63% SHW -0.72% XOM +2.45% NCLH -0.82% ET -0.06% ROST +0.38% GOLD -0.17% PLTR -6.37% CHWY -1.71%

Investment company Dfpg Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Surgalign Holdings Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Ross Stores Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Avaya Holdings Corp, sells Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dfpg Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Dfpg Investments, Inc. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DFPG INVESTMENTS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dfpg+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DFPG INVESTMENTS, INC.
  1. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 176,821 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 112,738 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.21%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,092 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.22%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 21,568 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.19%
  5. Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGA) - 2,973,645 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305.56%
New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 531,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 27,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 85,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.219600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 50,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $86.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGA)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc by 305.56%. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 2,973,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 78.23%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.573000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 38,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 625.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 85,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 227.19%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $256.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 156.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of DFPG INVESTMENTS, INC.. Also check out:

1. DFPG INVESTMENTS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DFPG INVESTMENTS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DFPG INVESTMENTS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DFPG INVESTMENTS, INC. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)