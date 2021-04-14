Dfpg Investments, Inc. Buys Surgalign Holdings Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Ross Stores Inc, Sells Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc

Investment company Dfpg Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Surgalign Holdings Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Ross Stores Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Avaya Holdings Corp, sells Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dfpg Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Dfpg Investments, Inc. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 176,821 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 112,738 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,092 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.22% Facebook Inc (FB) - 21,568 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.19% Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGA) - 2,973,645 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305.56%

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 531,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 27,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 85,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.219600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 50,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $86.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc by 305.56%. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 2,973,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 78.23%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.573000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 38,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 625.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 85,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 227.19%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $256.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 156.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Dfpg Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.