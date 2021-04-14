FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIS, XOM,

DIS, XOM, Added Positions: IVV, VOO, BND, MUB, AXP, IGLB, LQD, PFF, PZA,

IVV, VOO, BND, MUB, AXP, IGLB, LQD, PFF, PZA, Reduced Positions: QQQ, ONEQ, BIL, CWB, MSFT, XSW, QTEC, AAPL,

QQQ, ONEQ, BIL, CWB, MSFT, XSW, QTEC, AAPL, Sold Out: CRM,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 90,093 shares, 27.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 172,992 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 25,145 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,819 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 26,945 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $188.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.