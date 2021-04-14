>
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc

April 14, 2021 | About: DIS +1.24% XOM +2.45% CRM -1.63%

Investment company FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focus+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 90,093 shares, 27.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 172,992 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  3. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 25,145 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,819 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 26,945 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $188.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.



