Strategic Investment Advisors Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ,

Investment company Strategic Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Mastercard Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Advisors . As of 2021Q1, Strategic Investment Advisors owns 189 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 235,107 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 473.59% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 43,200 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 67,977 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 242,977 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.68% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 55,461 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94%

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $62.738600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.220100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $173.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 473.59%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 235,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 92.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 60,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 104.07%. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 69,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.23%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 74,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 296.86%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 243.83%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.