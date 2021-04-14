Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Investment company Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q1, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PDBC, IVOL, SHV, XLK, QUAL, XLB, MTUM, SPLV, SPTL, JQUA, SCHV, XRT,

PDBC, IVOL, SHV, XLK, QUAL, XLB, MTUM, SPLV, SPTL, JQUA, SCHV, XRT, Added Positions: FTSL, PKW, LMBS, SPYV, IEI, RYT, FIXD, SPYG, HYS, SPTM, SPLG, SPTS, USMV, JPST, SLV, MBG, DIA, USFR, BSV, IWR, LQD, SPEM, XLV, CMBS, IGSB, IEMG, DON, AAPL, GDX,

FTSL, PKW, LMBS, SPYV, IEI, RYT, FIXD, SPYG, HYS, SPTM, SPLG, SPTS, USMV, JPST, SLV, MBG, DIA, USFR, BSV, IWR, LQD, SPEM, XLV, CMBS, IGSB, IEMG, DON, AAPL, GDX, Reduced Positions: VOO, XLF, RSP, AGG, IWM, QQQ, VWO, AGGY, GLD, MDYG, VEA, VNQ, IVV, IJR, HYG, TLT, NEAR, IGIB, BSCM, IUSB, FLOT, JNK, XLY, HYLB, SJNK, USHY,

VOO, XLF, RSP, AGG, IWM, QQQ, VWO, AGGY, GLD, MDYG, VEA, VNQ, IVV, IJR, HYG, TLT, NEAR, IGIB, BSCM, IUSB, FLOT, JNK, XLY, HYLB, SJNK, USHY, Sold Out: SGOL, FLRN, ANGL, TIP, KMT,

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 30,283 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 146,689 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 126,429 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 43,551 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.55% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 38,093 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 323,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.505200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 125,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 21,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $125.740800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $80.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 407.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 74,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 358.45%. The purchase prices were between $72.14 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 20,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 81,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 62,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Kennametal Inc. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.9.