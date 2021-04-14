Latitude Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Latitude Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Enbridge Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Latitude Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Latitude Advisors, LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTV, IWD, EFA, SPMD, SPTL, ITW, AMAT, LRCX, SPDW, LMT, VOE, MO, PM, INTC, MMM, SPGI, HSY, MGV, KLAC, PAYX, EL, PFE, NZF, ZTS, JNJ, EMLC, SDS, CLX, KMX, VONV, KSU, SYK, FIVE, SCZ, PPL,

IWM, SPAB, QLTA, LQD, VMBS, VTI, VEU, VTIP, VGIT, MINT, BSV, EFV, PHYS, MA, BIV, QCOM, LLY, NFLX, DGRW, GLDM, TXN, NKE, SCHD, VNQ, FXE, VIG, AMGN, DBEF, CVM, DGRO, HON, SH, AAPL, VOT, NOBL, NVDA, MSFT, IAU, XBI, VZ, DHR, SCHP, MBB, VOO, IYC, Reduced Positions: QQQ, BRK.B, SPY, PFF, GOOG, CMCSA, NVS, UL, FB, V, HYG, ORCL, BKNG, SCHW, EBAY, ADI, D, PEP, WFC, ABC, JPM, HD, MCD, VWO, UNH, BKLN, VGT, SPSM, EMB, XOM, IJR, IEMG, PYPL, CTAS, CAT, WM, F, DKNG, AGG, UBER, CVX, ADBE, EFG, IQV, TSLA, GOOGL, PG, ANTM, T, ABT, MUX, USMV, MRK, UPS,

For the details of Latitude Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/latitude+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,368 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,681 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.43% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 32,683 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.22% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 13,399 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 39,967 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 39,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $155.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 33,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 13,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $222.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 169.22%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 32,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 109,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 87.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 26,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 84.34%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.555800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42.