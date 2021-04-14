>
Articles 

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Arthur J.

April 14, 2021 | About: FTSM -0.01% SPHD +0.16% VCSH -0.04% HYG -0.05% SJNK -0.05% SPTM -0.29% PFF -0.18% SLM +0.58% SIVB +1.23% XEC +4.54% BOND +0.04%

Investment company Shilanski & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Arthur J. Gallagher, NextEra Energy Inc, Steris PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shilanski & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Shilanski & Associates, Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shilanski & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shilanski+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shilanski & Associates, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,768 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.82%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 78,491 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  3. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 116,174 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.54%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) - 143,757 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.78%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 50,284 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.92%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.346600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 150,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 71,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 27,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SLM Corp (SLM)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $507.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 69.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.968400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 116,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $36.65 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 143,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.30%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 49,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.60%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 47,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.

Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48.

Sold Out: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.31.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shilanski & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)