Gleason Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells Tiffany, New Residential Investment Corp, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc

Investment company Gleason Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Tiffany, New Residential Investment Corp, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gleason Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Gleason Group, Inc. owns 201 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TGT, DKNG, PYPL, PTON, RPV, VCR, VTRS, USIG, USHY, SPTS, SPTL, SPMD, SCHB, PCY, ITE, IEFA, EFA, KNSL, 2TX, MPC, VOWA,

TGT, DKNG, PYPL, PTON, RPV, VCR, VTRS, USIG, USHY, SPTS, SPTL, SPMD, SCHB, PCY, ITE, IEFA, EFA, KNSL, 2TX, MPC, VOWA, Added Positions: VOO, VTI, VXUS, VWO, VXF, VTV, VUG, C, GILD, BA, BAC, LYFT, CSCO, KO, WMT, DG, F, GSK, INTC, PG, T, BF.B, SQ, QCOM, PFE, JPM, BHP, EA, DOW, IEMG, JKI, PENN, PSX, LVMUY, PM, VZ, TOT, SO, PEP, OHI, MMC, HBAN, EPD, ENB, DUK, CVX, CVS, MO, ABT,

VOO, VTI, VXUS, VWO, VXF, VTV, VUG, C, GILD, BA, BAC, LYFT, CSCO, KO, WMT, DG, F, GSK, INTC, PG, T, BF.B, SQ, QCOM, PFE, JPM, BHP, EA, DOW, IEMG, JKI, PENN, PSX, LVMUY, PM, VZ, TOT, SO, PEP, OHI, MMC, HBAN, EPD, ENB, DUK, CVX, CVS, MO, ABT, Reduced Positions: ITOT, ATO, CAT, DE, DOV, EFG, SCHF, SCZ,

ITOT, ATO, CAT, DE, DOV, EFG, SCHF, SCZ, Sold Out: TIF, NRZ, ECC, NLY, BP, PPL, VIA, IFGL,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 144,439 shares, 20.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.07% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 181,535 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 128,074 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.27% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 339,907 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.71% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 78,627 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $205.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $269.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $311.472900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $378.748000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 144,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 128,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 339,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 136,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 134,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 82.76%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $254.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.3.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.53 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.2.