Profit Investment Management, LLC Buys Eagle Bancorp Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Tesla Inc, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Profit Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eagle Bancorp Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, The Walt Disney Co, JPMorgan Chase, The Cooper Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Profit Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Profit Investment Management, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KMB, COO, MPC, HCA,
- Added Positions: EGBN, DIS, UA, RS, JPM, FWRD, PDCO, PETS, SAM, ROL, INTC, MTZ, ELY, NVST, EPAM, GIII, NSP, TTWO, SYNA, FICO, WGO, PLXS, PLT, JBT, AEL, RAVN, FDS, UNH, CMTL, RBC, FCFS, NUVA, TGT, SCSC, NFLX, NKE, PG, NSC, UPS, V, PEP, MDT, LUV,
- Reduced Positions: CROX, WCC, TSLA, NVTA, REV, GBT, AAPL, VNDA, GBL, SQ,
- Sold Out: JHG, XOM, T,
For the details of Profit Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/profit+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) - 252,429 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- Crocs Inc (CROX) - 90,594 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.8%
- Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) - 5,864 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
- WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 77,003 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.13%
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 36,672 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
Profit Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Profit Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63. The stock is now traded at around $388.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Profit Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Profit Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $191.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)
Profit Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Profit Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 137.69%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $188.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Profit Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 58.06%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Profit Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Profit Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $377.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)
Profit Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Profit Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Profit Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.
