KG&L Capital Management,LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Intel Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Investment company KG&L Capital Management,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Merck Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Intel Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wynn Resorts, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KG&L Capital Management,LLC. As of 2021Q1, KG&L Capital Management,LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PLTR, BABA, CL, AMD, ISRG, LMND, NEM, CLX, SOXL, VTRS, SLB, COP, WPM, DG, BTG,
- Added Positions: SNOW, LULU, MRK, QCOM, VZ, KO, CRM, AAPL, FSLY, AMZN, WMT, V, LMT, BMY, GIS, FROG, GSK, PFE, ROKU, HD, LQD, CCI, MSFT, IBM, JNJ, BAB, DOCU, DOW, VUG, DDOG, LLY, XLK, SQ, RTX, XLP, PGX, MCD, XLE, UNH, VNQ, STAG, AJX, ENB, CSX, XLI, PSEC, MDT, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, GS, CRWD, FB, CAT, KEY, WEN, DE, PZZA, ISTR, WFC, NFLX, TEX, GOOGL, AJG, XOM, MA, PYPL, JPM, NVDA, T, KRE, C, BAC, LYB, SPG, VLO, LOW, CSCO, IJH, F, CLF, CARR, RF, IJR, GM, CVX, CF, AXP, AMT, SYK, HON, NVO, NKE,
- Sold Out: GDRX, WYNN, TDOC, MET, COUP, VIA, SO, CMI, MDLZ, FTNT, XLNX, GILD, ABT, LUMN, MAR, UBER, GLD, BBVA,
These are the top 5 holdings of KG&L Capital Management,LLC
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 189,232 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,432 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,344 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.46%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,565 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,213 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.219600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 62,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $241.401000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $79.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $786.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 290.66%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 10,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 63.19%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 13,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 224.42%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 25,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 163.35%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 58.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 43,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 117.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.
