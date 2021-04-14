Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, StoneMor Inc

Investment company Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Chevron Corp, The Home Depot Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, StoneMor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Youngs Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XOM, TSLA, CVX, HD, BAC, NFLX, PNC,

XOM, TSLA, CVX, HD, BAC, NFLX, PNC, Added Positions: SPY, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, ETW, AMZN, V, FB,

SPY, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, ETW, AMZN, V, FB, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, MDY, RSP, WTRG, SLYG, T, VZ, DIS,

BRK.B, MDY, RSP, WTRG, SLYG, T, VZ, DIS, Sold Out: JNJ, 3V8,

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 73,658 shares, 32.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,840 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.48% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 19,256 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 24,482 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,593 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $745.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $104.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $321.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $179.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2259.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in StoneMor Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.13.