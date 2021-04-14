Investors Financial Group, LLC Buys Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp, MP Materials Corp, , Sells Daktronics Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Investment company Investors Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp, MP Materials Corp, , Verizon Communications Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Daktronics Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cassava Sciences Inc, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Investors Financial Group, LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DCRB, MP, ITE, BAC, IP, MAS, MO, WBA, QCOM, PYPL, ARKK, SAM, SKY, HDV, GM, SHV, GNRC, MAR, BCO, AMT, PM, AVGO, TCF, MOD, PLTR, LMT, CSX, NZF, MYI, CX,

DCRB, MP, ITE, BAC, IP, MAS, MO, WBA, QCOM, PYPL, ARKK, SAM, SKY, HDV, GM, SHV, GNRC, MAR, BCO, AMT, PM, AVGO, TCF, MOD, PLTR, LMT, CSX, NZF, MYI, CX, Added Positions: VZ, BA, CRM, DGII, GLD, JNJ, CARR, CAT, COST, JPM, ABBV, CSCO, XLF, BABA, MSFT, VGT, DGRO, MMM, MGC, AAPL, T, LUMO, VOO, VIG, AMD, SRVR, XEL, VB, IVV, GIS, ITOT, DD, WFC, MDLZ, USB, VO, TGT, DKNG, BOND, PFE, IJR, MRK, IEMG, IJH, XOM, DAL, DIS, UNH, PG, BRK.B, VTV, IWM, BMY, MCD, DIA, ECL, LLY, MCK, PEP, V, ABT, INTC, HD, GGG, TOTL, DCI, SPIB, CMCSA, MBB, MTNB, EFA, XLI, ANGL,

VZ, BA, CRM, DGII, GLD, JNJ, CARR, CAT, COST, JPM, ABBV, CSCO, XLF, BABA, MSFT, VGT, DGRO, MMM, MGC, AAPL, T, LUMO, VOO, VIG, AMD, SRVR, XEL, VB, IVV, GIS, ITOT, DD, WFC, MDLZ, USB, VO, TGT, DKNG, BOND, PFE, IJR, MRK, IEMG, IJH, XOM, DAL, DIS, UNH, PG, BRK.B, VTV, IWM, BMY, MCD, DIA, ECL, LLY, MCK, PEP, V, ABT, INTC, HD, GGG, TOTL, DCI, SPIB, CMCSA, MBB, MTNB, EFA, XLI, ANGL, Reduced Positions: DAKT, SPYG, XLU, SAVA, SPTL, NOK, CTVA, QQQ, FVD, SH, GSLC, RPG, QUAL, LMBS, VUG, VV, BND, AMZN, BSV, FLRN, PTLC, GWPH, FTCS, SPY, SBUX, VNLA, BUSE, USMV, FDN, MDT, NEE, HON, VCIT, IUSG, IEI, IEFA, VBR, QRVO, XLV, IWD, IUSV, CGC, SIRI, PAYX, CNSL, KO, CVX, BHC, TSLA, TXN, NFLX, BLK,

DAKT, SPYG, XLU, SAVA, SPTL, NOK, CTVA, QQQ, FVD, SH, GSLC, RPG, QUAL, LMBS, VUG, VV, BND, AMZN, BSV, FLRN, PTLC, GWPH, FTCS, SPY, SBUX, VNLA, BUSE, USMV, FDN, MDT, NEE, HON, VCIT, IUSG, IEI, IEFA, VBR, QRVO, XLV, IWD, IUSV, CGC, SIRI, PAYX, CNSL, KO, CVX, BHC, TSLA, TXN, NFLX, BLK, Sold Out: AGG, SONO, CLDR, EMB, LXRX,

For the details of Investors Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investors+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 63,749 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% 3M Co (MMM) - 49,781 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,645 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,669 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 11,983 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.27%

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 51,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 34,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 55.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 51.84%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $254.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Digi International Inc by 111.40%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.573000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.45 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $6.94.