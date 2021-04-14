Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Sells Cintas Corp, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, S&P 50

Investment company Charles Schwab Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , sells Cintas Corp, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charles Schwab Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Charles Schwab Trust Co owns 171 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMR, DUK, ENB, MPC, SO, ITOT, AEP, SCHO, OGE, XEL, DVY,

EMR, DUK, ENB, MPC, SO, ITOT, AEP, SCHO, OGE, XEL, DVY, Added Positions: SPIB, FNDX, FNDF, SCHX, FNDE, SCHF, SPTL, VOO, FNDA, SCHH, JNK, SCHE, IEMG, PFF, SCHC, SCHA, VB, SCHP, PXF, BKLN, IAU, MAR, IAGG, VTI, SCHZ, VO, EBND, VTEB, USB, VIG, PFE, XLV, USRT, XLK, SDY, PYPL, QQQ, EFA, VEA, MCD, GOOGL, KO, GOOG, ABBV, V, ABT,

SPIB, FNDX, FNDF, SCHX, FNDE, SCHF, SPTL, VOO, FNDA, SCHH, JNK, SCHE, IEMG, PFF, SCHC, SCHA, VB, SCHP, PXF, BKLN, IAU, MAR, IAGG, VTI, SCHZ, VO, EBND, VTEB, USB, VIG, PFE, XLV, USRT, XLK, SDY, PYPL, QQQ, EFA, VEA, MCD, GOOGL, KO, GOOG, ABBV, V, ABT, Reduced Positions: SCHD, VCIT, SPIP, SPY, PRFZ, MSFT, MBB, AMZN, JPM, BMY, AAPL, SCHR, BRK.B, PG, JNJ, WMT, VMBS, MRK, UNH, HD, PRF, XOM, VNQI, IBM, NVDA, COP, EMLC, FB, PSX, INTC, USHY, CSCO, TGT, TXN, UNP, AMGN, PXH, PEP, TSM, VSS, T, IWF, IVV, VWO, COST, ADBE, MO, BAC, BDX, CAT, CVX, NEE, ORCL, PPG, SYK, VZ, DIS, MDLZ, HON, WFC, PH, DOW, TIP, ADP, VGSH, AXP, APD, KMI,

SCHD, VCIT, SPIP, SPY, PRFZ, MSFT, MBB, AMZN, JPM, BMY, AAPL, SCHR, BRK.B, PG, JNJ, WMT, VMBS, MRK, UNH, HD, PRF, XOM, VNQI, IBM, NVDA, COP, EMLC, FB, PSX, INTC, USHY, CSCO, TGT, TXN, UNP, AMGN, PXH, PEP, TSM, VSS, T, IWF, IVV, VWO, COST, ADBE, MO, BAC, BDX, CAT, CVX, NEE, ORCL, PPG, SYK, VZ, DIS, MDLZ, HON, WFC, PH, DOW, TIP, ADP, VGSH, AXP, APD, KMI, Sold Out: CTAS, VYMI, HRC, NMZ, VYM, ZBRA, BND, TRV, HI, JD, HYLB, GE, NKE, AON, INTU, ZG, FTEC, SGOL,

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 266,653 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.43% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 440,441 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.38% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 666,906 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.59% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 196,310 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 207,116 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.94%

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 28,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $63.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 373.29%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.389000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 272,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 440,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 666,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 266,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $30.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 530,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 404,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $14.37.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55.