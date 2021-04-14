Eclectic Associates Inc Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Eclectic Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, McDonald's Corp, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eclectic Associates Inc . As of 2021Q1, Eclectic Associates Inc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WFC, IJR, MCD, MDYG, IJJ,

WFC, IJR, MCD, MDYG, IJJ, Added Positions: BNDX, VEA, VTV, AAPL, XOM, VO, VUG, BSV, BIV, VB, JNK, VWO, BRK.B, PFE, JNJ, VBR, GE, CVX, VSS, TSLA, PG, NVDA,

BNDX, VEA, VTV, AAPL, XOM, VO, VUG, BSV, BIV, VB, JNK, VWO, BRK.B, PFE, JNJ, VBR, GE, CVX, VSS, TSLA, PG, NVDA, Reduced Positions: SPDW, CBND, VOT, VNQ, JPM, SPYV, SPEM, GWX, HD, SPMD, RLY, VOE, DIS, SPIB, SLYV, BA, KO, SPYG, AMZN,

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 181,340 shares, 22.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 431,282 shares, 20.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.33% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 22,313 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 132,529 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,121 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%

Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.230500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eclectic Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 67.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 431,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.