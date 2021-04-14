Eclectic Associates Inc Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Eclectic Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, McDonald's Corp, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eclectic Associates Inc . As of 2021Q1, Eclectic Associates Inc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WFC, IJR, MCD, MDYG, IJJ,
- Added Positions: BNDX, VEA, VTV, AAPL, XOM, VO, VUG, BSV, BIV, VB, JNK, VWO, BRK.B, PFE, JNJ, VBR, GE, CVX, VSS, TSLA, PG, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: SPDW, CBND, VOT, VNQ, JPM, SPYV, SPEM, GWX, HD, SPMD, RLY, VOE, DIS, SPIB, SLYV, BA, KO, SPYG, AMZN,
For the details of ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eclectic+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 181,340 shares, 22.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 431,282 shares, 20.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.33%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 22,313 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 132,529 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,121 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.230500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Eclectic Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 67.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 431,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC . Also check out:
1. ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying