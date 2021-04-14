N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Govern

Investment company N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Shopify Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC. As of 2021Q1, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CAT, INTC, WBA, IAU, IYF,

CAT, INTC, WBA, IAU, IYF, Added Positions: SPAB, VTI, IAGG, SPLG, JPST, SPYV, SPDW, BND, SPEM, SPTM, EFV, GWX, EWX, VXUS, IBM, MGK, SPSB, VEA, IBND, VYM, VWO, VV, VSS, WEC, VTIP, BA, MSFT, JPM, PLD, TSLA, UPS, VIS, VZ, WMT, DIS, NEE, QQQ, HD, PM,

SPAB, VTI, IAGG, SPLG, JPST, SPYV, SPDW, BND, SPEM, SPTM, EFV, GWX, EWX, VXUS, IBM, MGK, SPSB, VEA, IBND, VYM, VWO, VV, VSS, WEC, VTIP, BA, MSFT, JPM, PLD, TSLA, UPS, VIS, VZ, WMT, DIS, NEE, QQQ, HD, PM, Reduced Positions: SLYV, VCSH, VGSH, BRK.B, VUG, PG, VTV, VDC, IVE, IVW, VO, VEU, IVV, SDY, LQD, VB, VNQ, IWS, IWV, VPU, IJR, ICF, IWN, VCR, PYPL, IJK, IJH, TIP, IJJ, VIG, VGT, JNJ, MCD, FB, IYW, IJT, AMZN, KO, VHT, ONEQ, RWO, V, IYH, WFC, IGSB, XLF, VT, IJS, DHS, GVI, JNK, T, XLV, VOT, VOO, GLD, PFE, OSK, MO,

SLYV, VCSH, VGSH, BRK.B, VUG, PG, VTV, VDC, IVE, IVW, VO, VEU, IVV, SDY, LQD, VB, VNQ, IWS, IWV, VPU, IJR, ICF, IWN, VCR, PYPL, IJK, IJH, TIP, IJJ, VIG, VGT, JNJ, MCD, FB, IYW, IJT, AMZN, KO, VHT, ONEQ, RWO, V, IYH, WFC, IGSB, XLF, VT, IJS, DHS, GVI, JNK, T, XLV, VOT, VOO, GLD, PFE, OSK, MO, Sold Out: SHOP, NVDA, SRPT, BZUN, BIV, LIN, IWP, SQ, ITOT, IWO, BABA, IBB, F, CIK,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,201,426 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,471,791 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.77% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,124,822 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 788,369 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.08% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 166,015 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.28%

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.531000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,471,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 166,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 569,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.04%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 69,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 65,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 128.20%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $132.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.