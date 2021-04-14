>
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys Cigna Corp, Lennar Corp, The Kroger Co, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co

April 14, 2021 | About: CI +1.79% LEN -0.53% KR -0.72% NTRS +0.89% STT +1.11% SMG +0% CL -0.38%

Investment company Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cigna Corp, Lennar Corp, The Kroger Co, Northern Trust Corp, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hummer+financial+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc
  1. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 50,900 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,155 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 17,448 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,909 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 12,015 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.18%
New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $249.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $103.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $107.02, with an estimated average price of $98.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $240.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc. Also check out:

1. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc keeps buying

