Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys Cigna Corp, Lennar Corp, The Kroger Co, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co

Investment company Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cigna Corp, Lennar Corp, The Kroger Co, Northern Trust Corp, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Accenture PLC (ACN) - 50,900 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,155 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 17,448 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,909 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 12,015 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.18%

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $249.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $103.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $107.02, with an estimated average price of $98.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $240.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.