OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Riot Blockchain Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp

Purchase, NY, based Investment company OTA Financial Group L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Riot Blockchain Inc, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Apollo Global Management Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, Under Armour Inc, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OTA Financial Group L.P.. As of 2021Q1, OTA Financial Group L.P. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PHYS, BND, PAA, APO, NBLX, NVTA, IGIB, DISCK, CCAC, QELL, SVAC, PRPB, IPOF, VGAC, IEMG, SNPR, GSAH, THBR, FTOC, THW, LTRPA, SOAC, DM, IGR, BTWN, FIII, PBR.A,

PHYS, BND, PAA, APO, NBLX, NVTA, IGIB, DISCK, CCAC, QELL, SVAC, PRPB, IPOF, VGAC, IEMG, SNPR, GSAH, THBR, FTOC, THW, LTRPA, SOAC, DM, IGR, BTWN, FIII, PBR.A, Added Positions: RIOT, GOOG, FOXA,

RIOT, GOOG, FOXA, Reduced Positions: UA, CEF, TCF, GIK, USHY, NML, CIT, GER, MIE, DEH,

UA, CEF, TCF, GIK, USHY, NML, CIT, GER, MIE, DEH, Sold Out: AGG, SCHZ, LBRDK, LSXMA, ADI, COP, LSXMK, NPAUU, PSTH, TRP, LEN.B, CCX, CCX, SPSB, SPIB, FEN, PAGP, IPOC.U, HYLB, IGSB, FPL, CIICU, PDI, GOVT, SJNK, HYT, HIX, AHACU,

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,729 shares, 34.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.45% Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) - 204,900 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 188.59% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 741,662 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 88,206 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 457,154 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $13.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.84%. The holding were 741,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.64%. The holding were 88,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The purchase prices were between $8.18 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 398,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 57,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 181,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.753300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 188.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.429400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 204,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.