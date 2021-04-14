Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. Buys Duluth Holdings Inc, OneWater Marine Inc, Civista Bancshares Inc, Sells Mohawk Group Holdings Inc, CareCloud Inc, Cohu Inc

Investment company Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Duluth Holdings Inc, OneWater Marine Inc, Civista Bancshares Inc, Zynex Inc, Summit Hotel Properties Inc, sells Mohawk Group Holdings Inc, CareCloud Inc, Cohu Inc, Vericel Corp, CareDx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $36 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) - 54,166 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 22,748 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) - 63,634 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 13,236 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.16% Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 56,150 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.07%

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $42.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 11,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Civista Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 18,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zynex Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 26,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 39,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ranger Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $4 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $5.27. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SRAX Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.2. The stock is now traded at around $4.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Duluth Holdings Inc by 3248.41%. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 31,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PAE Inc by 65.63%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 49,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alta Equipment Group Inc by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $9.49 and $13.22, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 56,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Talos Energy Inc by 41.37%. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 40,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Super League Gaming Inc by 74.97%. The purchase prices were between $2.48 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $4.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CareCloud Inc. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.