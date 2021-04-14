Gilbert & Cook, Inc. Buys Ares Capital Corp, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, S&P Global Inc

Investment company Gilbert & Cook, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ares Capital Corp, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Apple Inc, MSCI Inc, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, S&P Global Inc, Amgen Inc, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilbert & Cook, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Gilbert & Cook, Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 259,909 shares, 22.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 718,508 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 821,328 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 429,102 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 356,488 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.58. The stock is now traded at around $12.602400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 151,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $460.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 977,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 28.89%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 56,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 112.63%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 93.09%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $282.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.91%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $269.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.