WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Pfizer Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sells Iridium Communications Inc, General Electric Co, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

Radnor, PA, based Investment company WealthTrust Axiom LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Pfizer Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Gilead Sciences Inc, Scorpio Tankers Inc, sells Iridium Communications Inc, General Electric Co, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthTrust Axiom LLC. As of 2021Q1, WealthTrust Axiom LLC owns 252 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,070 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) - 231,622 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.47% Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 217,626 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,981 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Manitex International Inc (MNTX) - 970,619 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Universal Health Realty Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $7.2 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.23. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79. The stock is now traded at around $106.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 374,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 118,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 533.25%. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 31,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Kopin Corp by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 203,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Ardmore Shipping Corp by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $3.2 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 276,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $22.5.