Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Altria Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Pfizer Inc

Investment company Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Altria Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Merck Inc, Hubbell Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MO, XOM, MRK, HUBB, EMR, WFC,

MO, XOM, MRK, HUBB, EMR, WFC, Added Positions: VGSH, VTIP, SCHX, VO, IJR, VWO, VBR, CSCO, PG, USB, MDLZ, MSFT, INTC, COST, KO, PM, MCD, BAC,

VGSH, VTIP, SCHX, VO, IJR, VWO, VBR, CSCO, PG, USB, MDLZ, MSFT, INTC, COST, KO, PM, MCD, BAC, Reduced Positions: VTI, BA, GOOGL, DIS, UL, MMM, LLY, CMI, BRK.B, BDX, AMZN, DE, CAT, JNJ, MKL, NKE, PCAR, CODI, VNQ,

VTI, BA, GOOGL, DIS, UL, MMM, LLY, CMI, BRK.B, BDX, AMZN, DE, CAT, JNJ, MKL, NKE, PCAR, CODI, VNQ, Sold Out: SHV, HON, PFE,

For the details of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+quadrant+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 802,831 shares, 23.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 690,258 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 371,554 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 178,263 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 490,393 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.457200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $185.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 34.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 365,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.