Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Altria Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Pfizer Inc

April 14, 2021 | About: VTIP +0.01% CSCO -0.77% MO +0.32% MRK -0.23% XOM +2.45% HUBB +0.66% EMR +0.92% WFC +5.16% SHV +0% HON +0.42% PFE -0.19%

Investment company Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Altria Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Merck Inc, Hubbell Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+quadrant+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 802,831 shares, 23.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 690,258 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 371,554 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 178,263 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 490,393 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.457200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $185.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 34.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 365,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

