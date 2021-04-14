Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc Buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Tesla Inc, Pool Corp

Investment company Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Standex International Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Tesla Inc, Pool Corp, Ford Motor Co, Graco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc owns 274 stocks with a total value of $904 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 225,413 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 293,061 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 171,457 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 638,039 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 195,006 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.809900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 566,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in Standex International Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.16 and $107.29, with an estimated average price of $92.62. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $72.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 378,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 279,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.41%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 129,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03.

Nachman Norwood & Parrott, Inc sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98.