Resource Planning Group Buys Amgen Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Investment company Resource Planning Group (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resource Planning Group. As of 2021Q1, Resource Planning Group owns 62 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMGN, EEMV, VBR, FNDF, BA,

AMGN, EEMV, VBR, FNDF, BA, Added Positions: AGG, VCIT, VV, SCHP, VTV, VWO, HD, SPY, VMBS, VEA, VSS, SPDW, BIV,

AGG, VCIT, VV, SCHP, VTV, VWO, HD, SPY, VMBS, VEA, VSS, SPDW, BIV, Reduced Positions: VB, BLV, PRFZ, VGSH, SCHA, BND, BNDX, GWX, SCHE, SCHZ, MSFT, SCHO, PRF, TIP, IBB, IWB, SCHF,

VB, BLV, PRFZ, VGSH, SCHA, BND, BNDX, GWX, SCHE, SCHZ, MSFT, SCHO, PRF, TIP, IBB, IWB, SCHF, Sold Out: AAPL, SCHX,

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 258,305 shares, 20.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 177,380 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 57,669 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 160,299 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 185,163 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $249.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 10,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $254.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $321.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.555800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $132.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.