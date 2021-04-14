>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Welch & Forbes Llc Buys American Water Works Co Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Service Corp International, Viatris Inc, Dow Inc

April 14, 2021 | About: AWK +0.81% COST -0.49% VZ +0.33% IWM +0.71% ACN +0.22% MCO +0.02% APTV +0.76% VNT -0.19% SNOW -4.07% GM -0.38% VTRS +1.93% SUMO -1.17%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Welch & Forbes Llc (Current Portfolio) buys American Water Works Co Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Aptiv PLC, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Service Corp International, Viatris Inc, Dow Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Welch & Forbes Llc. As of 2021Q1, Welch & Forbes Llc owns 382 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WELCH & FORBES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/welch+%26+forbes+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WELCH & FORBES LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,858,235 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 906,393 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 760,902 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 703,469 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 441,698 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 81,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 319.13%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $156.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 143,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $363.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 157,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 603,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 46,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $315.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Service Corp International (SCI)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Sold Out: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The sale prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of WELCH & FORBES LLC. Also check out:

1. WELCH & FORBES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WELCH & FORBES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WELCH & FORBES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WELCH & FORBES LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)