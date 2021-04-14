Welch & Forbes Llc Buys American Water Works Co Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Service Corp International, Viatris Inc, Dow Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Welch & Forbes Llc (Current Portfolio) buys American Water Works Co Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Aptiv PLC, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Service Corp International, Viatris Inc, Dow Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Welch & Forbes Llc. As of 2021Q1, Welch & Forbes Llc owns 382 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APTV, VNT, GM, SNOW, MS, SUMO, VCSH, VTRS, HIG, IWS, NWN, RDS.A, SRE, VNQ, VBR, VNO,

APTV, VNT, GM, SNOW, MS, SUMO, VCSH, VTRS, HIG, IWS, NWN, RDS.A, SRE, VNQ, VBR, VNO, Added Positions: AWK, COST, VZ, VRTX, V, IWM, ACN, MDY, ECL, ROP, AOS, PFF, FISV, CMCSA, CB, AMZN, BLL, WSO, VEA, IGSB, SWK, MCO, FTSL, RMD, JNJ, CMI, BAC, ADBE, LHX, MCD, BRK.B, TMO, SBUX, GDX, CSCO, ABBV, VMW, WMT, EQIX, CVX, VRSK, DXJ, EEM, AJG, TIP, NEE, NKE, OMC, RPM, AMP, DOV, DIS, STZ, KO, CSL, XLK, CRM, YUM, GLD, SLY, TSLA, VLO, MOO, MOAT, BSV, VO, VB, VGK, HPE, AEP, AMT, BDX, BLK, BX, CTVA, CVS, D, EBAY, ENB, EOG, FAST, GPC, GPN, PH, HON, HPQ, PHO, IJH, IJR, EFA, IBB, IWO, DVY, LDOS, MDLZ, MSI, NVS,

For the details of WELCH & FORBES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/welch+%26+forbes+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,858,235 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 906,393 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Visa Inc (V) - 760,902 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 703,469 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 441,698 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 81,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 319.13%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $156.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 143,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $363.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 157,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 603,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 46,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $315.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The sale prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68.

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.