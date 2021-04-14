RBA Wealth Management, LLC Buys Meritage Homes Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Walmart Inc

Investment company RBA Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Meritage Homes Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Amgen Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RBA Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RBA Wealth Management, LLC owns 235 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTH, LMT, BRK.A, AMGN, GNTX, BAC, MMM, FDX, CPRT, COP, NEE, KMB, ACM, STZ, ICE, WIA, XOM, DUK, DOW, KO, CARR, BLK, CRI, HTGC, BX, BPMP, EPD, HOLX, NVS, DAL, GOOG, EQX, CFG, FSLY, ADI, ADM, BIG, BA, CMC, DTE, DKS, EMN, FITB, F, GPC, HIG, HUBB, LRCX, LAZ, PHG, PEO, MIN, BHK, ETG, EVR, CHW, KMI, HII, VAC, FB, PCI, CWEN, ABT, MO, AXP, AMP, ASB, BP, GOLD, AX, BTI, CCL, CAT, DXCM, DD, LLY, GS, IP, INTU, KGC, MDLZ, LH, MGM, MS, NEM, ANTM, PAI, PPT, HYT, IGR, EOS, ETY, EXG, LULU, PKO, GAIN, BEP, ACRX, HMST, ENPH, KIO, CGC, BSM, HOME, ALC, AMN, ADBE, AMD, AB, ASH, AZN, BYD, BAM, CVV, CMA, DE, DEO, DPZ, ETN, DISH, EMR, ERIC, FCX, GD, GIS, HOG, LHX, ILMN, KSS, LKQ, LVS, MGEE, MLM, MTZ, MAS, NFLX, NSC, CDMO, PSEC, BB, AAWW, FTS, CEF, CIK, FFC, PFL, NHF, CQP, AWP, GOF, AWK, KDP, FTNT, CHTR, GBDC, FSD, GM, HHC, APO, FBHS, BPY, ETSY, NH, ELF, GRWG, ADNT, GDS, BHVN, DBX, BE, NIO, GH, LYFT, CTVA, DKNG, FSR, CNXC, ABNB,

COG, CMCSA, VOD, EA, DG, CTSH, BSX, ABBV, FWRD, CSCO, IBM, GLW, MDT, CVS, AZO, ACGL, MET, BCS, JPM, EXC, TSM, Reduced Positions: DISCA, MOS, INTC, KR, HON, TM, LSTR, AMZN, CVX, DIOD, ICLR, HDB, BRK.B, NKE, ALXN, LYB, IDCC, HD, CB, GILD, DIS, AVGO, ENDP, BMY, BABA, MRK,

DISCA, MOS, INTC, KR, HON, TM, LSTR, AMZN, CVX, DIOD, ICLR, HDB, BRK.B, NKE, ALXN, LYB, IDCC, HD, CB, GILD, DIS, AVGO, ENDP, BMY, BABA, MRK, Sold Out: UNH, PEP, WMT, PG, QCOM, PLD, TPX, SWKS, USB, V, TECK, SNPS, WM, VGT, AGG, SRE, TSLA, ARE, VHT, VCR, SBUX, VFH, VSH, USHY, VOX, VIS, RJF, VDC, TIP, SCHG, SCHM, SPYG, SCHV, SCHZ, PGX, PFE, HYLB, FLOT, SCHF, CRM, VZ,

Diodes Inc (DIOD) - 73,629 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,396 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Cummins Inc (CMI) - 18,590 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Nike Inc (NKE) - 35,129 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 28,008 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $96.08, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $95.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 28,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $403010.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $249.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 56.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.