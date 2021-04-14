>
Moneywise, Inc. Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Airbnb Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

April 14, 2021 | About: FTSM -0.02% NEE -0.03% ABNB -1.35% TFC +1.19% GLD -0.45%

Investment company Moneywise, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Airbnb Inc, Truist Financial Corp, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneywise, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Moneywise, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONEYWISE, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneywise%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONEYWISE, INC.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 301,705 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  2. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 207,527 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 253,753 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 63,490 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 24,241 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.874000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $176.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Moneywise, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.968400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.



