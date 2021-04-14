Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys MSCI Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co

Investment company Baldrige Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldrige Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Baldrige Asset Management LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 172,645 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 69,177 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 27,060 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.53% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 44,315 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 42,299 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $460.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 27,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 47.43%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $282.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 19,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 80,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.70%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.