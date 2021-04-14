Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys First Trust Natural Gas ETF, Lowe's Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Enphase Energy Inc

Investment company Brendel Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Natural Gas ETF, Lowe's Inc, S&P Global Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Invesco Solar ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Albemarle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FCG, KMB, DE, SJNK, ENSG, UNH, HPQ, VIAC, BEN, NUE, FXD, XLC, AMAT, MU, ITW, CI, FPR,
- Added Positions: LOW, SPGI, XOM, AAPL, FPE, SRLN, HYLS, WMT, QQQE, VGT, HACK, CTAS, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: APPS, ADP, GWW, AOS, FAST, GRWG, IBUY, PPG, IDXX, AMZN, MSFT, DVN, TGT, ADBE, TROW, PYPL, VTRS, JNJ, AFL, PG, CLX,
- Sold Out: TAN, ARKG, ENPH, ALB, AKAM, SPWR, ADM, EXPD, ARKW, QCLN, IGF, ROP,
For the details of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brendel+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 47,847 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) - 409,526 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) - 41,952 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.89%
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 96,448 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 76,648 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.95%
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 409,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 21,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 7,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.346600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 101,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $93.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 28,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $377.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 6,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 1056.13%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.874700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 19,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 1313.92%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $372.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 9,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 263.95%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 76,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 453.12%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 20,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.
