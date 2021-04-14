Albert D Mason Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Pembina Pipeline Corp, BGSF Inc, Sells EDP - Energias de Portugal SA, Kimberly-Clark Corp, BGSF Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Albert D Mason Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Pembina Pipeline Corp, BGSF Inc, TC Energy Corp, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp, sells EDP - Energias de Portugal SA, Kimberly-Clark Corp, BGSF Inc, TC Pipelines LP, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albert D Mason Inc. As of 2021Q1, Albert D Mason Inc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PBA, BGK0, TRP, BIOX, MMM, TGA, DISCA, 7LV,

PBA, BGK0, TRP, BIOX, MMM, TGA, DISCA, 7LV, Added Positions: SHW, KMI, OGS, GOOD, BNEFF, T, BBL, RDS.B, VZ, BMY, 6CQ, ALOT,

SHW, KMI, OGS, GOOD, BNEFF, T, BBL, RDS.B, VZ, BMY, 6CQ, ALOT, Reduced Positions: EDPFY, NDSN, ITT, MTD, LTC, GGG, NSC, HRL, GWW, AGYS, LECO, CDK, GOOG, OMC, LKQ, MCD, OMP, MNR, PH, TNC, CBRL, AVY, ATR, PAGS, GVDNY, SKT, PAC, XYL, SNA, CPK, PAYX, ADP, LIN, FISV, CL, DAN, GAIN, LYB, PB, NTAP, WSTG, CHD, ETN, ECL, IFF, INGR, FBK, HUBB, FB, HON, HAS,

EDPFY, NDSN, ITT, MTD, LTC, GGG, NSC, HRL, GWW, AGYS, LECO, CDK, GOOG, OMC, LKQ, MCD, OMP, MNR, PH, TNC, CBRL, AVY, ATR, PAGS, GVDNY, SKT, PAC, XYL, SNA, CPK, PAYX, ADP, LIN, FISV, CL, DAN, GAIN, LYB, PB, NTAP, WSTG, CHD, ETN, ECL, IFF, INGR, FBK, HUBB, FB, HON, HAS, Sold Out: KMB, BGSF, TCP, ITW, CMWAY, PFE, SPH, WBA, VLNCF,

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 22,770 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.06% Intel Corp (INTC) - 40,797 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 33,985 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26% ITT Inc (ITT) - 26,606 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.64% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 8,917 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22%

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $27.79. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 44,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in BGSF Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 68,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $8.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.076000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 59,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in TransGlobe Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.91 and $1.81, with an estimated average price of $1.36. The stock is now traded at around $1.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 170,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 135.06%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $256.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 22,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 48.56%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 91,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $14.01.

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The sale prices were between $63.24 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $66.36.

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.