WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM Buys DoorDash Inc, Linde PLC, Visa Inc, Sells Toyota Motor Corp

April 14, 2021 | About: V +0.37% DASH -2.35% LIN -0.37% KDP +0% TM +0.24%

Investment company WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Linde PLC, Visa Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sells Toyota Motor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM. As of 2021Q1, WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM owns 25 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wellcome+trust+ltd+%28the%29+as+trustee+of+the+wellcome+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST
  1. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 10,073,434 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,074,483 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,908,770 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,400,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.38%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 172,000 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.67%
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.79%. The holding were 10,073,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $285.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,609,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM added to a holding in Visa Inc by 43.11%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $222.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,610,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $140.41 and $161.56, with an estimated average price of $151.41.



