Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp, Packaging Corp of America

April 14, 2021 | About: VTEB +0.12% VOT -0.66% VTV +0.32% GPC +1.5% MMM +0.16% SHM +0.06% VPU +0.23% MPC +2.01% COF +2.13% D -0.23% BK +0.52% COST -0.49% QCO +0%

Investment company Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Genuine Parts Co, 3M Co, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp, Packaging Corp of America, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $624 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor%2C+cottrill%2C+erickson+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 121,123 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 96,128 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 141,960 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 163,791 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 75,053 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $144.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $135.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $363.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 229,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 510.25%. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $224.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 93,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 213.18%. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $117.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 59,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

