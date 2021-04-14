Nadler Financial Group, Inc. Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Nadler Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nadler Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Nadler Financial Group, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SASR, CAT, SGOL, CVX, FITB, VGT, VBR, RDVY, VYM, MO, TBF, CPER, BLOK, ARKK, MA, USB, MU, PRCH, GOGO,
- Added Positions: SCHD, VTI, IAU, VOO, VO, VTV, SCHV, VONG, SCHG, IVV, SCHM, VOE, IWS, IWP, IWB, XOM, CF, AMD, IWR, T, PINS, HACK, ROKU, ABBV, JPM, IBM, ABT, V, DIS, WMT, UPS, GE, EW, CSCO, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: VB, GLD, WSM, IWF, SPY, VUG, IWD, VEA, PG, DTN, MRK, CME, IJH, BMY, DLN, IEMG, TSLA, SHOP, COST, BSV, FSLY, MMM, VZ, SBUX, PEP, ORCL, NFLX, ECL, BA,
- Sold Out: VHT, VWO,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nadler+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 3,426,332 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 335,948 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 196,416 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 247,477 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 149,055 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $37.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.661100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $381.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 739 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $104.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 246.27%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 60,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $137.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $112.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $233.110900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nadler Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying