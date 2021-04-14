Nadler Financial Group, Inc. Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Nadler Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nadler Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Nadler Financial Group, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SASR, CAT, SGOL, CVX, FITB, VGT, VBR, RDVY, VYM, MO, TBF, CPER, BLOK, ARKK, MA, USB, MU, PRCH, GOGO,

SASR, CAT, SGOL, CVX, FITB, VGT, VBR, RDVY, VYM, MO, TBF, CPER, BLOK, ARKK, MA, USB, MU, PRCH, GOGO, Added Positions: SCHD, VTI, IAU, VOO, VO, VTV, SCHV, VONG, SCHG, IVV, SCHM, VOE, IWS, IWP, IWB, XOM, CF, AMD, IWR, T, PINS, HACK, ROKU, ABBV, JPM, IBM, ABT, V, DIS, WMT, UPS, GE, EW, CSCO, BAC,

SCHD, VTI, IAU, VOO, VO, VTV, SCHV, VONG, SCHG, IVV, SCHM, VOE, IWS, IWP, IWB, XOM, CF, AMD, IWR, T, PINS, HACK, ROKU, ABBV, JPM, IBM, ABT, V, DIS, WMT, UPS, GE, EW, CSCO, BAC, Reduced Positions: VB, GLD, WSM, IWF, SPY, VUG, IWD, VEA, PG, DTN, MRK, CME, IJH, BMY, DLN, IEMG, TSLA, SHOP, COST, BSV, FSLY, MMM, VZ, SBUX, PEP, ORCL, NFLX, ECL, BA,

VB, GLD, WSM, IWF, SPY, VUG, IWD, VEA, PG, DTN, MRK, CME, IJH, BMY, DLN, IEMG, TSLA, SHOP, COST, BSV, FSLY, MMM, VZ, SBUX, PEP, ORCL, NFLX, ECL, BA, Sold Out: VHT, VWO,

For the details of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nadler+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 3,426,332 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 335,948 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 196,416 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 247,477 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 149,055 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $37.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.661100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $381.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $104.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 246.27%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 60,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $137.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $112.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $233.110900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.