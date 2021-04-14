First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Boeing Co, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Hutchinson, KS, based Investment company First National Bank of Hutchinson (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Boeing Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Southern Co, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of Hutchinson. As of 2021Q1, First National Bank of Hutchinson owns 131 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, IUSV, BA, TXN, SO, XLC, KBR, KSU, WM, DD, XLE, CHY, LRCX, ACN, DG, ROAD, CVX, KEYS, COP, NICE, SYY, AON, ROP, ETSY, MELI, TSM, MCD, DEO,

Added Positions: CAT, JPM, DIS, TGT, DHR, WMT, CMCSA, AXP, AMGN, SWKS, MS, GS, EME, BRK.B, BLK, FDX, ZBH, TMUS, NEE, CVS, BMY, STIP, JNJ, XLF, BAC, NFLX, XLI, XLY, XLRE, SCL, XLP, XLB, XLU,

Reduced Positions: IVV, IDV, IJR, VMBS, LQD, SPTS, IJH, EEMV, VWOB, IWF, IGSB, AMZN, QQQ, TMO, ENPH, KR, BURL, HON, MTD, ADBE, NKE, UNH, VZ, EPAM, FB, QCOM, PYPL, IDXX, MA, SPGI, NVEE, CRM, TTWO, COST, LDOS, UNP, AVGO, IPGP, SBUX, TYL, AVAV, ATVI, RXN, V, NVDA, HD, ISRG, MPWR, LLY, THRM, ULTA, ICE, EFA, IUSG, PEP, XOM, MKSI, MSFT, GOOG, WRAP,

Sold Out: SCHP, SYK, EV, GLD, YUM,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,906 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.13% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 225,365 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.28% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 60,849 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.87% BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - 416,375 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.14% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 46,949 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $745.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 3,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.419700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $254.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $189.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $63.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 148.95%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 74.92%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 62.55%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $188.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Target Corp by 77.96%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $205.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 78.32%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $238.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.