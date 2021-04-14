Concannon Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Concannon Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concannon Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Concannon Wealth Management, LLC owns 241 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BSJL, LULU, ABNB, CRSP, CTAQU, GS, GNRC, SCHP, FIVE, SCHA, NYF, SSO, IHI, IDU, CCK, TER, VCR, AI, VHT, ADP, MCO, AMT, PAYC, PEP, PTON, SCHR, PEGA, ZI, OGI, 5220, XLU, NOW, IPOE, XLB, STLD, TSM, TTWO, XLK, REAL, VOX, VIS, VPU, VEEV, VTRS, DKS, ALGN, AEP, AXP, ARKK, BAC, BMY, CDNS, CAT, SCHM, CCIV, PLAY, DE, DXCM, NEE, DOW, ECL, EA, EVBG, FUBO, HSY, IXC, IWF, IWM, MDT, MILE, MDLZ, MP,
- Added Positions: JPST, BOND, QQQ, DGRO, CRM, VIG, MCD, VZ, PFE, IBM, MSFT, AWK, HD, MRK, PPL, APD, VTEB, SCHD, CVS, CSCO, AAPL, SCHB, QCOM, BABA, UBER, GLD, MUB, IPAY, IGV, PLTR, PG, SONY, V, RTX, ABBV, ROKU, SDC, SNOW, SO, IJR, GOOGL, AMZN, BA, MJ, IYH, JNJ, MA, MELI, NVDA, PYPL, SHW, IAU, PENN, FRPT, F, TDOC, DUK, KO, ROBO,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, TOTL, SHM, DIS, JPM, CVX, FB, T, ABT, USRT, RDHL, WORK, SPAB,
- Sold Out: VNM, ZTS, VRTX, WFC, SPLK, SHOP, LITE, GLW, VIAV, FIT, SPCE, LKNCY, IPOC, VT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Concannon Wealth Management, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 165,217 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.01%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 922,051 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 153,439 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.08%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 84,674 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 176,292 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13803.15%
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 83,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $176.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $124.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQU)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $337.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13803.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 176,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 2427.69%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 67,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 48943.33%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 14,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 101,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $132.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 42,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 151,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF. The sale prices were between $16.83 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.87.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.
