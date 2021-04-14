Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Okta Inc, Shopify Inc, DocuSign Inc, Sells ServiceNow Inc, The Kroger Co, RingCentral Inc

Galveston, TX, based Investment company Moody National Bank Trust Division (Current Portfolio) buys Okta Inc, Shopify Inc, DocuSign Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, MongoDB Inc, sells ServiceNow Inc, The Kroger Co, RingCentral Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, EPAM Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody National Bank Trust Division. As of 2021Q1, Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 396 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 11,205,361 shares, 28.73% of the total portfolio. National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 1,162,246 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,177,175 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 577,462 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,979 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $262.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1203.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $515.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.32 and $63.41, with an estimated average price of $56.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $156.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 572.34%. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $180.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04. The stock is now traded at around $110.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.