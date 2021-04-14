Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc

Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Louisiana State Employees Retirement System (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NXP Semiconductors NV, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. As of 2021Q1, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 1510 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,548,200 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 723,600 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,600 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60% Facebook Inc (FB) - 230,700 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 29,000 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $95.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $155.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 102,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.59%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 53,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 156.10%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 318.52%. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 311.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.