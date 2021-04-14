Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc

Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Louisiana State Employees Retirement System (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NXP Semiconductors NV, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. As of 2021Q1, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 1510 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QQQ, NBIX, ISBC, AIRC, CNXC, WD5A, VCEL, HTH, SMPL, WSFS, VNT, STAA, VTRS, SGEN, PRG, AMKR, CELH, WRLD, VRTV, SCVL, BFS, REX, RRGB, PAHC, MOV, IIIN, HCI, GLT, GCO, ELF, DXPE, CUTR, COLL, CENT, CSR, BCEI, BCEI, AAN, 3XPA, NBR, AAOI,
- Added Positions: IVV, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, TSLA, NXPI, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, NVDA, PYPL, ADBE, CMCSA, INTC, NFLX, AVGO, CSCO, PEP, TXN, AMGN, AMAT, COST, INTU, QCOM, SBUX, TMUS, COP, IFF, ATVI, AMD, ADP, BKNG, FISV, GILD, ISRG, LRCX, MELI, MU, PDD, ZM, FLS, SLG, XRX, EPC, TEAM, MRVL, ASML, ALXN, ALGN, AEP, ADI, ANSS, ADSK, BIDU, BIIB, CSX, CDNS, CHTR, CTAS, CTSH, CPRT, DXCM, DOCU, DLTR, EBAY, EA, EXC, FAST, IDXX, ILMN, JD, KLAC, KDP, KHC, LULU, MAR, MTCH, MXIM, MCHP, MRNA, MDLZ, MNST, OKTA, PCAR, PAYX, PTON, REGN, ROST, SWKS, SPLK, SNPS, VRSK, VRTX, WBA, WDAY, XEL, XLNX, BA, DVN, MS, PXD, JHG, CREE, MPW, RH, SBNY, X, XPO, ADC, FLGT, HNI, OI, PBH, CHKP, CDW, CERN, FOXA, FOX, INCY, NTES, ORLY, SIRI, TCOM, VRSN, NCLH, RCL, ALB, ARE, AEE, AAL, ATO, BKR, CCL, CTLT, CNP, FANG, DUK, EXPE, EXR, J, NKE, NI, O, SIVB, SRE, SWK, UAL, VIAC, WYNN, ADNT, ESNT, JAZZ, LIVN, NVT, RNR, AGCO, ASGN, ACHC, ACIW, AYI, ACM, ALE, ADS, AMED, ACC, AEO, AFG, AM, ATR, ARW, ARWR, ASH, ASB, AVNS, AVNT, CAR, AVT, AXON, BJ, BXS, BOH, OZK, BDC, TECH, BKH, BLKB, HRB, SAM, BYD, BHF, BCO, BRX, BRO, BC, BLDR, CDK, CIT, CCMP, CNX, CBT, CACI, CPT, CMD, CSL, CRI, CASY, CATY, CDAY, CHX, CRL, CHE, CC, CHH, CHDN, CIEN, XEC, CNK, CRUS, CLH, CGNX, COHR, CFX, COLM, CBSH, CMC, CVLT, CMP, COR, OFC, COTY, CUZ, CBRL, CR, CFR, CW, CONE, DAN, DAR, DECK, DKS, UFS, DCI, DEI, EQT, EPR, EXP, EWBC, EGP, EME, EBS, EHC, ENR, ENS, ETRN, WTRG, EVR, EXEL, FNB, FDS, FICO, FHI, FAF, FFIN, FHN, FR, FSLR, FCFS, FIVE, FLR, FLO, FL, FOXF, FULT, GATX, GNTX, GNW, GBCI, GMED, GT, GGG, LOPE, GEF, GO, GRUB, HAE, HAIN, HALO, HWC, THG, HOG, HE, HCSG, HR, HQY, HXL, HIW, HRC, HOMB, HUBB, HPP, IAA, ICUI, ITT, IDA, NGVT, INGR, NSP, IART, IBKR, IDCC, IBOC, JBGS, JBL, JACK, JEF, JBLU, JLL, JCOM, KAR, KBR, KBH, KMPR, KMT, KRC, KEX, KNX, KSS, LHCG, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LEA, TREE, LII, LGND, LSI, LECO, LAD, LFUS, RAMP, LPX, LITE, MDU, MTG, MKSI, MSA, MSM, MAC, MANH, VAC, MASI, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MEDP, MRCY, MCY, MIDD, MLHR, MTX, MOH, MUR, NCR, NFG, NATI, NNN, NAVI, NKTR, NEOG, NTCT, NJR, NYCB, NYT, NEU, NDSN, JWN, NWE, NUS, NUVA, OGE, ORI, OLN, OLLI, OHI, OGS, OSK, PNM, PRAH, PSB, PTC, PACW, PZZA, PK, PDCO, PCTY, PEB, PEN, PRSP, DOC, PPC, PNFP, PII, POST, PCH, PRI, PB, QLYS, QDEL, RLI, RPM, RYN, RBC, RGA, RS, RGEN, REXR, RGLD, R, SEIC, SBRA, SABR, SAIL, SAFM, SAIC, SGMS, SMG, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SCI, SVC, SLAB, SLGN, SSD, SIX, SKX, SEDG, SON, SWX, SR, SRC, SFM, STLD, SRCL, STL, SF, STOR, STRA, RUN, SYNA, SNV, SNX, SYNH, TCF, TMHC, TGNA, TDS, TPX, THC, TDC, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, THO, TKR, TOL, BLD, TTC, THS, TREX, TRIP, TRMK, IIVI, UGI, UMBF, UMPQ, UBSI, UTHR, UNVR, OLED, UE, URBN, VLY, VMI, VVV, VSAT, VSH, VC, WAFD, WSO, WBS, WRI, WEN, WERN, WEX, JW.A, WSM, WING, WTFC, WWD, INT, WWE, WW, WH, YELP, ICHR, APEI, AAWW, BJRI, CPE, CEVA, COHU, CYH, CHCT, CMTL, CEIX, BOOM, DRH, DGII, FCPT, GPRE, HLIT, HA, HSKA, IRT, IIPR, IVR, MEI, MSTR, NSA, NEO, NXRT, PRLB, NX, RCM, RC, RGNX, SITC, TRHC, TALO, WRE,
- Reduced Positions: ENPH, IJH, TRMB, CZR, GNRC, MPWR, PENN, CPRI, BRKS, CLF, IRDM, KNSL, YETI, BRK.B, DD, HPQ, ORCL, ALLE, AON, STX, PRGO, AFL, AAP, AMP, ANTM, AIZ, AVB, AVY, BK, BAX, BWA, BSX, BMY, CBOE, CHRW, CI, CE, CHD, CL, DVA, DISCK, D, FMC, GPC, GPN, GL, GWW, HSY, HON, HUM, KSU, KR, LHX, L, MAS, MET, NSC, NLOK, NUE, ODFL, PFG, QRVO, DGX, RHI, SBAC, HSIC, SHW, SJM, AMG, AN, CLGX, SLM, TPH, AGO, ENDP, FN, FDP, SIG, LPG, AAON, AIR, AMN, ATNI, AZZ, ANF, AKR, ADUS, AEGN, ASIX, AEIS, AGYS, AIN, ALEX, ATI, ABTX, MDRX, AMBC, AXL, AEL, AWR, AVD, AMWD, AMSF, ABCB, AMPH, ANGO, APOG, ARI, AIT, ARCB, AROC, ACA, ABG, AX, BMI, BCPC, BANF, BANR, BBBY, BHE, BIG, BCC, BPFH, EPAY, BRC, BDN, BSIG, VTOL, BRKL, BKE, CSGS, CTS, CVBF, CADE, CALM, CAMP, CAL, ELY, CFFN, CSII, CTRE, CRS, CPF, CCS, CHEF, CPK, CHS, PLCE, CHUY, CIR, CHCO, CLW, CCOI, COLB, FIX, CNSL, CPS, CTB, CXW, CRVL, CROX, CCRN, CRY, DAKT, DLX, DBI, DIOD, DHC, DFIN, DORM, EGBN, EIG, ECPG, WIRE, EPAC, NPO, PLUS, ESE, EVTC, EXLS, EXPO, FSS, FOE, FBP, FBNC, FCF, FFBC, FHB, FBC, FORR, FWRD, FOSL, FELE, FSP, FF, GEO, GCP, GME, ROCK, GVA, GPMT, GWB, GBX, GPI, GES, HMSY, HNGR, HSC, HVT, HWKN, HSTM, HTLD, HSII, HP, HFWA, HT, HIBB, HOPE, HMN, STAR, INDB, IBTX, ILPT, NSIT, INGN, IBP, INVA, IPAR, TILE, IVC, ITRI, JJSF, JBT, KALU, KELYA, KRG, KN, KOP, KFY, KRA, KLIC, LGIH, LCII, LTC, LCI, LNTH, LMAT, LXP, LNN, LTHM, LL, LMNX, LDL, MDC, MGPI, MTSC, MYRG, CLI, M, SHOO, MMI, MRTN, MTDR, MTRN, MTRX, MATW, MED, MD, MERC, MDP, VIVO, MTH, CASH, MIK, MODV, MOG.A, MLI, COOP, MYE, MYGN, NBTB, EGOV, NBHC, FIZZ, NTUS, NFBK, NWBI, NWN, OSIS, OII, OIS, ONB, OSPN, ONTO, OMI, OXM, PBF, CNXN, PDCE, PDFS, PRAA, PPBI, PARR, PRK, PTEN, PMT, PRFT, PETS, PLAB, PBI, PLT, PLXS, POWI, PRA, PRGS, PFS, KWR, RPT, RDNT, RMBS, RAVN, RYAM, RMAX, RLGY, RWT, RNST, REGI, ROIC, RPAI, ROG, RUTH, STBA, SM, FLOW, SAFE, SAFT, JOE, SBH, JBSS, SANM, SCHL, SSP, SBCF, CKH, SEM, SHEN, SSTK, SFNC, SLP, SNBR, SAH, SJI, SBSI, SWN, SPPI, STMP, SMP, SXI, SCL, RGR, INN, SXC, SUPN, SYKE, TTMI, SKT, TISI, TTGT, TNC, DDD, TMST, TWI, TMP, TG, TGI, TBI, TRST, TTEC, TUP, UFPI, USNA, USCR, USPH, UNF, UIS, UCBI, UFCS, UNFI, UNIT, UVV, UHT, UVE, ECOL, VNDA, VREX, VRA, VBTX, VVI, VIAV, VICR, VRTS, VSTO, VG, WDFC, WNC, WDR, HCC, WABC, WSR, WGO, XPER, XHR, ZUMZ,
- Sold Out: EV, VIA, SGT, BEAT, TIF, AZD, CXO, VRTU, WPX, FTI, WXC1, DCOM, QEP, GLN, FBM, EXTN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,548,200 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 723,600 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,600 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 230,700 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 29,000 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $95.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $155.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 102,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.59%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 53,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 156.10%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 318.52%. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 311.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (AZD)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.
