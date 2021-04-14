Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Twilio Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Fortis Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Twilio Inc, Shopify Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ING Groep NV, sells The Home Depot Inc, Fortis Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, SAP SE, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q1, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSM, LLY, SPG, RNG, ESTC, STNE, JD, CCL, TDOC, SKLZ, NOW, CHWY, PINS, FCX, ETSY, EPAM, DKNG, DOCU, CRWD,

TSM, LLY, SPG, RNG, ESTC, STNE, JD, CCL, TDOC, SKLZ, NOW, CHWY, PINS, FCX, ETSY, EPAM, DKNG, DOCU, CRWD, Added Positions: IWM, TWLO, SHOP, ING, TOT, MGA, MELI, SE, MSFT, CSX, AMZN, AMD, JPM, WMT, V, SLF, DIS, UNH, SONY, VLO, CP, CNQ, EL, ALGN, TRP, NFLX, NVDA, CRM, MSCI, INTC, BMY, BAC, HES, ABCL, ASML,

IWM, TWLO, SHOP, ING, TOT, MGA, MELI, SE, MSFT, CSX, AMZN, AMD, JPM, WMT, V, SLF, DIS, UNH, SONY, VLO, CP, CNQ, EL, ALGN, TRP, NFLX, NVDA, CRM, MSCI, INTC, BMY, BAC, HES, ABCL, ASML, Reduced Positions: HD, FTS, SAP, GOOG, OTEX, BAM, LQD, BCE, SPY, GOOS, WCN, AGG, ENB, FNV, BMO, BPY, BIP, BEP, T, GOVT, PTON, BP, HSBC,

HD, FTS, SAP, GOOG, OTEX, BAM, LQD, BCE, SPY, GOOS, WCN, AGG, ENB, FNV, BMO, BPY, BIP, BEP, T, GOVT, PTON, BP, HSBC, Sold Out: QSR, AEP, AMH, HUM, MDLZ, NTAP, NOC, QCOM, TGT, VRTX, VTRS, ZION,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,224 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,300 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,948 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,930 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 85,730 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $120.748900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 27,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $183.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $66.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $318.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $545.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 435741.67%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 52,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 1125.42%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $373.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 13,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 6669.81%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1203.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in ING Groep NV by 2568.71%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 261,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Total SE by 2605.98%. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 56,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 40.46%. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 82,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.