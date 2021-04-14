Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) EVP & CFO Daniel David Tempesta Sold $6.4 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Nuance Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel David Tempesta (insider trades) sold 120,342 shares of NUAN on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $52.95 a share. The total sale was $6.4 million.

Nuance Communications Inc provides speech, imaging and keypad solutions for businesses, organizations and consumers worldwide. Nuance Communications Inc has a market cap of $15.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.965000 with and P/S ratio of 11.17.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of NUAN stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $52.95. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.

