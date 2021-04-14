Cypress Capital Group Buys Dover Corp, Comerica Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells Alaska Air Group Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Cypress Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys Dover Corp, Comerica Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, sells Alaska Air Group Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Monster Beverage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Group. As of 2021Q1, Cypress Capital Group owns 271 stocks with a total value of $692 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



DOV, CMA, TROW, IXUS, QCLN, USFR, MHK, LEN, HYLS, GD, JKHY, POOL, TER, HBAN, AIA, EVRG, HUM, OKE, FIXD, RILY, C, IWN, RE, NAD, VLO, GS, RS, OHI, NEM, NRG, VTRS, Added Positions: LMBS, ETN, ISTB, IEMG, IBM, OTIS, SNA, UHS, FPE, CLX, XBI, ACN, INTC, FMB, SJM, TSN, LOW, VFC, SLB, CMCSA, BBY, LQD, SUB, MMM, LMT, CVS, PEP, JNJ, JPM, FTNT, GIS, WAT, D, CTSH, XLK, KHC, RY, AGG, OMC, TAP, MTD, XOM, GE, CAG, CL, BA, KMB, BIIB, ABC, AMZN, IJR, IVV, HYG, CTXS, TIP, ED, MRK, DPZ, ZTS, EOG, OMER, GRMN, FB, NFLX, GILD, SWK, GOOGL, RHI, LRCX, LNT, MAS, AEE, AXP, PGR, HAS, IJH, IAU, USB, UL,

V, INTU, BMY, MNST, AAPL, MUB, CMI, QCOM, TXN, UPS, IGSB, PG, CAH, CAT, TGT, DUK, SHW, TJX, MA, ADP, DGX, VRTX, DG, PDI, AMGN, CHD, NEE, PAYX, UNH, ABBV, VTI, LLY, LH, MCD, MDT, MSFT, VZ, WFC, SCHX, T, MO, AZO, AVY, BAC, CVX, CME, COST, FFIV, MCK, MCHP, PKG, PFE, ROST, CRM, IWF, A, APD, AEP, BRK.B, BLK, COP, DHR, DE, EA, HPQ, SPGI, MCO, NVDA, NKE, NUE, ROK, SO, TMO, PM, PYPL, MRNA, CARR, DVY, USMV, ADM, TFC, BCE, XRAY, EW, FAST, ITW, ISRG, NOK, PNC, PPG, PLXS, PSA, PHM, PWR, SYK, TD, ANTM, XEL, TSLA, PSX, PAYC, BSCM, EFA, GLD, IWB, SDY, VNQ, VTIP, Sold Out: ALK, GWW, EXPD, BKNG, AMP, CHRW, LUV, VTR, ALXN, PNW, PFG, VIA, REGN, DVA, RMD, PRGO, CERN, HASI, IQV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,999 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Visa Inc (V) - 91,212 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,760 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 322,317 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 46,084 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $138.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $71.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $174.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 43.56%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 79,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 72.33%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 192.21%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 367.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $132.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 79.34%. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $233.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35.