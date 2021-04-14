>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cypress Capital Group Buys Dover Corp, Comerica Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells Alaska Air Group Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

April 14, 2021 | About: ISTB -0.02% ETN +0.31% IEMG +0.56% OTIS -1.01% IBM +1.11% SNA +0.15% DOV -0.26% CMA +1.16% TROW -1.14% IXUS +0.19% QCLN -0.93%

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Cypress Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys Dover Corp, Comerica Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, sells Alaska Air Group Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Monster Beverage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Group. As of 2021Q1, Cypress Capital Group owns 271 stocks with a total value of $692 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Capital Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Capital Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,999 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 91,212 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,760 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 322,317 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 46,084 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $138.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $71.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $174.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 43.56%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 79,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 72.33%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 192.21%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 367.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $132.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 79.34%. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $233.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.

Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26.

Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cypress Capital Group. Also check out:

1. Cypress Capital Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cypress Capital Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cypress Capital Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cypress Capital Group keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)