Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

Investment company Reitz Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LDUR, SCHP, VZ, SHW, QCOM, VALE,

LDUR, SCHP, VZ, SHW, QCOM, VALE, Added Positions: JPST, SCHD, SCHM, SCHE, SCHA, FPE, PGX, VIG, ABBV, NEM, MIY, DUK, MSFT, DIS, DAL,

JPST, SCHD, SCHM, SCHE, SCHA, FPE, PGX, VIG, ABBV, NEM, MIY, DUK, MSFT, DIS, DAL, Reduced Positions: SCHG, BND, CHI, CORP, FTEC, CWB, AMZN, RTX, APO, AAPL, SCHX, PG, DOW, NLY, UPS, XLG,

SCHG, BND, CHI, CORP, FTEC, CWB, AMZN, RTX, APO, AAPL, SCHX, PG, DOW, NLY, UPS, XLG, Sold Out: MINT, SCHH, TOTL, CAH,

For the details of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reitz+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 337,978 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 172,162 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.13% PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 161,679 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 135,159 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.79% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 165,510 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.89%

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.34%. The holding were 161,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 28,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $255.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 165,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 145.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 68,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 67.77%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 31,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 226,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14.