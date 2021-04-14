Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, TJX Inc

Danvers, MA, based Investment company Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Lowe's Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, TJX Inc, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 201,782 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 291,875 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 89,270 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 109,369 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 185,402 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 159,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $201.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 78.90%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $272.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $38.7.