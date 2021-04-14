>
Articles 

Tsfg, Llc Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

April 14, 2021 | About: XLF +0.6% ARKK -2.11% VTV +0.39% ARKG +0.17% WBA -0.24% VUG -1.06% SI -15.12% ARKW -2.99% AGGY -0.02% M44 +0% SPSM +1.06% SP +3.27%

Investment company Tsfg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tsfg, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Tsfg, Llc owns 733 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TSFG, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 78,111 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 51,614 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 100,594 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 71,958 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
  5. Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 99,181 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $155.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (M44)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 155.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 69,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 5219.67%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 253.76%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2269.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $89.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 582.88%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $272.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The sale prices were between $87.25 and $126.26, with an estimated average price of $110.33.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (MVV)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra MidCap400. The sale prices were between $46.11 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $55.86.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Sold Out: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59.

Sold Out: WW International Inc (WW)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64.



Comments

