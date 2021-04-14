Tsfg, Llc Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Investment company Tsfg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tsfg, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Tsfg, Llc owns 733 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SI, ARKW, M44, AGGY, SPYV, SPSM, MRVL, CCIV, CDAK, ABB, QS, ABNB, PAYC, GLMD, GOEV, GMF, SKYW, PLUG, VTRS, TAN, FCEL, FINX, JKK, WISH, MP, NGA, XMLV, IIPR, AVGO, BKD, K, VNO, CPSH, UAVS, AVXL, IBKR, FCAM, LI, AMC, OGI, EYES, AGR, CKPT, AY2, PINS,

Added Positions: XLF, VTI, ARKK, IWF, VOT, BAX, ABBV, AAPL, VTV, XLV, ABT, ARKG, WBA, XLK, VUG, SPTM, MSFT, BLOK, QQEW, VO, QQQ, SPYG, WMT, SBUX, GOF, SRPT, VBK, GS, XLE, SENS, COST, SQ, ETSY, DKNG, LPLA, GIS, BSV, DGRW, FXR, QCLN, SLY, ITW, SPLV, JETS, NEE, XOM, F, CAT, CP, VIAC, ADM, LVS, MTCH, MDLZ, SMG, VZ, DIS, MMM, PYPL, FRC, SLV, APD, AME, LOW, AMGN, MET, BP, BRK.B, ISRG, MS, PENN, BHF, SCCO, TYL, YETI, WAB, KHC, PFF, MJ, GVA, JMIA, DMF, MA, BX, UBER, GE, VRSK, XPEV,

Reduced Positions: SPY, IJH, IWM, GSLC, AGG, MBB, IVV, TOTL, MRK, BND, EWU, IEF, IGSB, EWQ, FLOT, HYG, IAU, INDA, ITOT, SPIB, CAH, FB, EWA, IEFA, LQD, QUAL, SCHF, SHY, VGT, VWO, EWJ, IEMG, IJR, MCHI, USMV, XLI, DE, NVDA, WEN, WHR, TAK, TSLA, GOOG, AAXJ, EWT, EZA, FXD, IVW, VB, VBR, VNQI, XLC, XLY, T, MO, ADP, BDX, BA, SCHW, GILD, INTC, JPM, JNJ, NVS, BKNG, PHM, QCOM, REGN, CRM, THO, RTX, V, CHTR, KMI, CGC, BABA, ZM, AOA, BNDX, EMLC, EPOL, EWH, EWN, GDX, IGF, IVE, NEAR, SCHD, VCIT, XLU, A, AIG, AZN, BAC, BWA, LUMN, CERN, CVX, CSCO, C, CL, DXC, STZ, DD, DUK, ECL, FISV, GD, GOOGL, HAL, EHC, HOLX, HON, ILMN, MGM, MIC, MFC, NOV, NFLX, NEM, ES, NTRS, ORCL, OGEN, PEP, PFE, PPC, RGS, SCI, SIRI, SO, SNPS, TEVA, TM, URI, WM, WFC, EVRG, YUM, ZBH, JAZZ, PM, KKR, NXPI, GM, APHA, BZUN, TWLO, VVV, YUMC, BKR, WH, DOW, CARR, OTIS, CIBR, CLOU, EEM, EEMV, EMB, ERUS, EWG, EWW, GOVT, IHI, IUSG, IUSV, IWO, IXN, SCHA, SHYG, USHY, VNQ, XLB, XLP, XLRE,

Sold Out: UWM, MVV, IEI, Y, WW, ESGU, ADSK, DVA, MNST, TTWO, NFJ, WU, NIE, VIA, KDP, HCA, WDAY, CDK, GOCO, EFG, ESGE, PDBC, THD, VLUE, AMN, ASML, ATVI, AEIS, ADC, ALXN, AFG, IVZ, WTRG, ASH, BCPC, BECN, BLK, BTI, BG, CALM, CWT, CCJ, CSL, CHL, CHDN, CCOI, PRMW, CS, DVN, DEO, DLB, LCII, EOG, EXP, EFX, ERIC, EEFT, EXPD, FDS, FRT, GIII, AJRD, HDB, HRC, HST, HUM, ICUI, IDCC, JBHT, KAI, KEY, KFY, LB, LFUS, MKSI, MAS, MAA, TAP, MCO, NDAQ, NXST, NWE, NVO, NUE, ON, OKE, ORA, PCG, PKG, BPOP, PB, PUK, DORM, RJF, RS, ROST, SAP, POOL, SEIC, SIVB, SANM, SLB, SMTC, SHW, SBNY, SKX, SKY, SCL, SUI, SNX, SYY, TSM, TDY, TFX, TDS, TSCO, UL, UFPI, UTMD, VRNT, GRA, WEX, RDS.B, HOMB, TMUS, ACM, G, AWK, CFX, RGA, CLW, FTNT, LEA, FIBK, FAF, GMAB, TAL, BAH, GRFS, CPRI, POST, CONE, ICLR, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, SABR, SVW, CTLT, SYF, NOMD, CYBR, KEYS, AXTA, LBRDK, BKI, FIT, TRU, NEOS, MSGS, LSXMK, FTV, VST, IR, PAGS, COLD, VRT, ACA, REZI, AVTR, IAA, MSGE, IAC, TLT, VDC,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 78,111 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 51,614 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 100,594 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 71,958 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 99,181 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $155.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 155.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 69,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 5219.67%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 253.76%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2269.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $89.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 582.88%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $272.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The sale prices were between $87.25 and $126.26, with an estimated average price of $110.33.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra MidCap400. The sale prices were between $46.11 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $55.86.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64.